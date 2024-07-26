Bill Belichick Enjoys Bike Ride with Girlfriend Jordon Hudson in Nantucket

The former New England Patriots coach, 72, was spotted enjoying a summer vacation with his girlfriend, 23

Mattsymons/MEGA Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson in Nantucket, Mass. on July 23, 2024

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson were seen enjoying the summer sunshine in Nantucket, Mass.

The pair were spotted on Tuesday, July 23, riding on their bikes beside one another along a scenic pathway with a view of the ocean in the beach town.

The former New England Patriots coach, 72, wore a gray T-shirt, black Nike shorts, gray sneakers, a baseball hat and sunglasses. The cheerleader, 23, also opted for an athleisure look with a pink, one-shouldered sports bra, high-waisted black leggings, black Nike running sneakers, sunglasses, and a fanny pack.

The couple biked around the island for an hour before they returned to Belichick’s vacation home, The New York Post reports.

Mattsymons/MEGA Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson in Nantucket, Mass. on July 23, 2024

In late June, PEOPLE confirmed that Belichick has been dating the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader for more than a year after the pair were spotted together on a number of occasions, sparking rumors of their romance.

Their relationship follows the retired coach’s 16-year relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday. The former couple called it quits last September.

Two sources spoke exclusively to PEOPLE in June, with one saying: “If I had the options with attractive young women that Bill has, who knows what would happen.”

“All I can say is we like Linda and thought they were a great couple,” the source continued. “They were good together.”

“It was surprising to us and to others when they actually spit up. But there was something else on the horizon for him,” adding that ”when you are as well known as Bill and constantly exposed to temptations, then the door is open for problems.”

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty; Jordan Hudson/Instagram Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson

The second source told PEOPLE, “Jordon is bright and ambitious and pretty well organized,” explaining, “It’s easy to see that Bill could become infatuated with her. She is young and attractive and interesting. I don’t know what she wants from him but they seem to be enjoying each other and like doing many of the same things.”

That said, the source “doesn’t see it as a serious, long-term thing.”

Belichick was previously married to Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006. They share three children, sons Steve and Brian, and daughter Amanda.



