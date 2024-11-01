Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883338 ORIG FILE ID: 20241026_vtc_cb6_05713.JPG

Bill Belichick has heard it from, well, the entire world about his latest relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, including a snarky tweet from former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Yes, it's all about the age difference between the two (Belichick is 72 years old, if you're wondering).

But whatever everyone's saying, he and Hudson are ignoring it. After she dressed up in a throwback New York Giants outfit, Hudson posted a photo of her and the future Hall of Fame coach on Halloween in a couples costume: he's a fisherman, she's a mermaid that he caught.

Here's the photo we saw on October 31:

Bill Belichick and Jordon’s couples costume she just posted on her IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/3HW3iwhPsg — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) October 31, 2024

More NFL!

Travis Kelce proves he's an awesome singer in Christmas song with Jason and Boyz II Men

Will Travis Kelce attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dates in Indianapolis?

Top fantasy football kickers to stream in Week 9

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson post a maritime couples costume on Halloween