New bill brings controversial changes to the juvenile justice system in MD

Lawmakers approved House Bill 814 in the spring, but despite that, not everyone is welcoming the new law with open arms. "While I understand why the police and elected officials and our prosecutors think this is a quick fix, it's not going to change materially the kinds of decisions or fear that young people live with on their own and why they make bad choices sometimes," says Kelly Quinn. Kelly Quinn, managing director of the Choice program at UMBC, says certain language in the law, like charging 10 to 12-year-olds with a crime, can be traumatizing and may not influence better behavior down the line.