Bill Burr and Shane Gillis Set One-Night Comedy Show to Benefit L.A Wildfire Efforts

Bill Burr and Shane Gillis are teaming up for a one-night comedy event to benefit those affected by the L.A wildfires.

The Live Nation-produced comedy show will take place at Los Angeles’s Wiltern Theater on Monday, Jan. 27, with all proceeds going towards the Wildfire Relief Fund. Tickets will go on sale today at 1 p.m. PT on the Live Nation website.

The Wildfire Relief Fund is managed by GoFundMe.org, which accepts and disperses tax-deductible donations directly to people in need following the wildfires.

The joint comedy show follows a string of benefit concerts and events to fundraise money for the L.A wildfire over the past two weeks, in addition to hefty donations across Hollywood. This weekend, the TCL Chinese Theatre will host benefit showings of two films: “Superman” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” with 100% of the ticket sales and concession sales to be donated to L.A. wildfire victim relief.

Meanwhile, on Jan. 30, stars such as Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Katy Perry, Sting, Billie Eilish and Finneas, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and more will play the upcoming FireAid benefit concerts. Paid for by the LA Clippers, all proceeds from the concert will go directly toward rebuilding communities destroyed by the fires.

Additionally, dozens of hotels in neighboring cities and counties across California are offering discounted or free rates for those displaced by the fires.

The benefit concert marks an added date to Gillis’s ongoing 27-city global comedy tour, which kicked off Jan. 10. You can buy tickets to his tour here, and check out more comedians on tour this year here.

