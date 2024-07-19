Bill Camp Joins Netflix Limited Series ‘Sirens’

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Camp, who is currently starring in Apple TV+’s hot new legal thriller Presumed Innocent, is the latest cast member to join Netflix’s female-driven, dark comedy limited series Sirens.

Created by Molly Smith Metzler based on her play Elemeno Pea and executive produced by LuckyChap, Sirens follows Devon (Meghann Fahy), who thinks her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. The show is told throughout one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate.

Camp will play Simone (Alcock) and Devon’s (Fahy) father Bruce DeWitt. A former Navy man, he’s Buffalo-born and bred. He has been recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia. Gruff and proud, he dreads becoming a burden to his daughters.

The cast also includes Glenn Howerton, Kevin Bacon, Josh Segarra, Felix Solis, Trevor Salter, Britne Oldford, Lauren Weedman, Jenn Lyon, Erin Neufer and Emily Borromeo.

Metzler executive produces for Quiet Coyote under her deal with Netflix. Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie executive produce for LuckyChap. Nicole Kassell is executive producer and director.

Sirens marks Camp’s fourth Netflix limited series. He was a standout in global hit The Queen’s Gambit, which earned him a SAG Nomination. He can currently be seen opposite Jeff Daniels in A Man in Full, and next stars alongside Angela Bassett and Robert De Niro in Zero Day.

An Emmy nominee for HBO’s The Night Of, Camp plays former DA-turned-defense lawyer Raymond Horgan opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent. He recently wrapped production alongside Glenn Powell on the A24 & StudioCanal’s revenge thriller Huntington. Camp is repped by Innovative Artists, Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell and Vassallo, and Bespoke Publicity.





