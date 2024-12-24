Bill Clinton Admitted to D.C. Hospital with Fever, Remains in ‘Good Spirits’ Per His Staff

The former U.S. president is said to be doing just fine, and "is awake and alert"

Former United States President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital after suffering from a fever.

In a statement Monday, Dec. 23, Angel Ureña, deputy chief of staff to Clinton, 78, told NBC News he was “admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for testing and observation after developing a fever."

A source told the outlet the current situation is "not urgent."

"The former president will be fine," the insider continued. "He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert."

Ureña also told CNN Clinton is "fine," adding, “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

According to the outlet, Ureña said Clinton is expected to be home for Christmas.



During a Nov. 25 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Bill said his role as former president of the United States sometimes takes a back seat to another important title.

"Depends on what day it is. Some days it's the least most powerful. But it has the longest cool list," Bill joked with Kelly Ripa, 54, about his “powerful position” of “being Pop-Pop of the family.”

Bill is grandfather to daughter Chelsea Clinton's three kids: Charlotte, 10, Aidan, 8, and Jasper, 5.

When Mark Consuelos, 53, asked the politician how he landed on the moniker, Bill explained it’s a nickname that’s been in their family for a while: "It's what Chelsea called Hillary's dad. And you know, we have a great time together. It's a good deal.”

In 2021, Bill told PEOPLE his Christmas plans usually include gathering him and Hillary visiting Chelsea’s family.

"We always go down on Christmas Eve, spend the night and have Christmas Day with them," he said at the time. "And I think it's the right thing to do, intergenerationally. And then we normally go to the train display at the Bronx Zoo. It's great."



