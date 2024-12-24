Bill Clinton released from hospital one day after admission, aide says he had the flu

WASHINGTON - Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from the hospital after being treated for the flu, a top aide announced on Tuesday.

“He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received,” Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, shared on X, formerly Twitter. “He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all.”

Clinton was hospitalized on Monday “for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Ureña said in a statement at the time. The former president had remained in “good spirits.”

The Democrat served as president from 1993 to 2001 and has experienced several health issues since leaving the White House.

In 2021, he was hospitalized for a urological infection that later developed into a blood infection known as sepsis.

He underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery after experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains in 2004. He also had surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005 and had two stents implemented in one of his coronary arteries in 2010.

While he was president, Clinton was fitted with a hearing aid. He also dealt with health issues involving his weight, cholesterol levels and blood pressure and underwent surgery to remove a pre-cancerous lesion from his back.

He has since become a vegan.

Contributing: Courtney Subramanian, Francesca Chambers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment, aide says