Bill Clinton Tells ‘The View’ How He’d Feel About Biden Pardoning Hillary

Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel.

“They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do anything wrong. Second, she followed the rules exactly as they were written. Third, Trump’s State Department found—remember how the emails were such a big issue in 2016?. Trump’s State Department found that Hillary sent and received exactly zero classified emails on her personal device. It was a whole—it was a made up, phony story.”

.@BillClinton on if his wife Hillary should be considered for a preemptive pardon: "If Pres. Biden wanted to talk to me about that, I would talk to him about it, but I don't think I should be giving public advice on the pardon power. I think... it's a very personal thing." pic.twitter.com/WY1VfOwRvg — The View (@TheView) December 11, 2024

Trump’s own department failing to find even a sliver of evidence of any wrongdoing to support the “phony story,” Clinton said on the show, makes him think a pardon from President Biden wouldn’t be necessary. That said, “I guess if Kash Patel is determined to make one up, he could do it.”

He was hesitant to discuss the issue any further on TV, but did say he was open to having a conversation about it with the president. “If President Biden wanted to talk to me about [pardoning Hillary], I would talk to him about it, but I don’t think I should be giving public advice on the pardon power,” he continued. “It’s a very personal thing.”

When Joy Behar suggested that pardoning potential Trump targets like Hillary “sort of implies that they did something wrong, which they didn’t,” Clinton disagreed.

“Not necessarily,” he replied.