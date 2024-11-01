Bill Clinton visits Maine

Latest Stories
Critics Trash Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Trump For 'On The Nose' Halloween Costumes
Many people thought it was a self-own from Donald Trump's sons.
Listen to Jeffrey Epstein Spill Intel on Donald Trump’s White House
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
Who will win the U.S. presidential election? This California professor says he knows
The retired Cal State Fullerton professor is 97.4% confident in his model’s presidential prediction.
People Think Donald Trump's New Kamala Harris Video Looks 'Creepy' And 'Stalkery'
The former president shared footage of his unsuspecting Democratic rival and received a damning reminder.
Donald Trump's Childhood Home Suffers Ironic Fate, According To Report
The Queens, New York, house where the former president lived in early childhood now stinks for a very specific reason.
'Daily Show' Exposes Fox News' Double Standards After Trump's Wobbly Moment
"The Daily Show" took Fox News' commentary about Hillary Clinton's health in 2016 and played it alongside footage of Trump’s recent garbage truck stumble.
Swing State Newspaper Slams Trump: ‘Crippled Cognitively’ With ‘Clear Signs Of Mental Illness’
The Las Vegas Sun also talked about the Republican nominee's "hateful character."
Fire Dept. Sorry After Halloween Parade Features Woman in Chains Dressed as Harris
Donald Trump supporters participating in a Halloween parade in Pennsylvania mounted a rifle to the roof of a golf cart and had a woman dressed as Kamala Harris following behind in chains. Parade goers said they were shocked by the float, which managed to evoke several horrifying scenarios at once: political violence, slavery, and mob rule. The parade is a 70-year tradition in Mount Pleasant, a small borough about 45 miles from Pittsburgh. The local volunteer fire department, which organizes the
Sean Hannity's Praise Of 'Iconic, Epic' Trump Moment Has People Cackling
Narrator: It was not an iconic or epic moment.
'No, No, No!': CNN Host Hits Back At Rep. Byron Donalds Over Trump's Women Comment
John Berman checked the Florida Republican for not addressing Trump's remarks that he'd protect women "whether the women like it or not."
Hugh Hewitt Resigns as WaPo Columnist After Snowflake Meltdown
Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt‘s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal
Chris Wallace Pinpoints Donald Trump's Egotistical 'Big Mistake' That May Doom Campaign
"It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump, which I think is all about his ego," said the CNN anchor.
Who’s winning the election? Legendary predictor Allan Lichtman has ‘crows’ in his stomach
The historian who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections said he feels particularly nervous this year.
Anderson Cooper Makes Cheeky Dig At Trump After JD Vance's 'Normal Gay Guy' Comment
Vance claimed that he and Trump could win the "normal gay guy vote" — and people are confused.
MAGA Bros Are Freaking Out Because So Many Women Are Voting
Two of former president Donald Trump’s most prominent backers in the right wing influencer sphere fretted Wednesday after early voting numbers showed massive early turnout among women that could imperil their candidate’s path to victory. “Male turnout in Pennsylvania for Trump has been a disaster,” tweeted Mike Cernovich on Wednesday. “Unless this changes, Kamala Harris takes PA and it’s over.”
Madonna shares presidential endorsement as she flies home from Paris to vote
The Queen of Pop says she flew home from Paris to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election
'Absolutely Yes': CNN Data Reporter Spots 'Clear' Signal For A Harris Win
Harry Enten picked apart a historical polling detail that could indicate a defeat for GOP candidate Donald Trump.
Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally Was Even Worse Than You Think
Social media posts from Jack Posobiec, a far-right influencer and conspiracy theorist, gave a behind-the-scenes look at Trump’s big rally.
Trump goes on bizarre rant about water in talk about Hurricane Helene
‘It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was,’ Trump said
False, misleading claims about Donald Trump surge as election nears | Fact check roundup
A roundup of fact checks about former President Donald Trump as the Nov. 5 election nears.