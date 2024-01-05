Bill filed in Missouri would allow homicide charges for women terminating pregnancy
A bill filed in Missouri would allow homicide charges for women terminating a pregnancy.
A bill filed in Missouri would allow homicide charges for women terminating a pregnancy.
Ukraine learned to stop attacking prepared positions with columns of armored vehicles, but Russia kept doing it at Avdiivka.
He's not alone: AOC and others have argued that lawmakers should be paid more in order to protect against corruption and make the job more accessible.
"It's sad and pathetic, and it's an addiction to Donald Trump by the core of the Republican Party," Psaki said on MSNBC.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” criticized former President Trump for not walking back his 2020 remarks about Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein. “But listen, there’s a lot in the far right who want to wish-cast these liberal elites being part of the Epstein things,” Farah Griffin…
Russian political clown Dmitry Medvedev is still not sobering up after celebrating the New Year, as evidenced by his increasingly outrageous social media posts.
Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) decision to attend an event in the Sunshine State celebrating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January…
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a setback for his climate-change action plan in conservative-leaning Saskatchewan, as provincial opposition mounts against the federal carbon tax. On Monday, the western Canadian province stopped collecting the tax applied to homes heated by natural gas and electricity, after Trudeau's Liberal government exempted home heating oil from the tax in a move that favoured Atlantic Canada residents. "The reason why we're doing this is to give that same carbon tax fairness for families here in Saskatchewan," Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan's minister responsible for government-owned natural gas distributor SaskEnergy, said in an interview.
Russian forces continue to use an ISIS terrorist tactic of sending explosives-laden armored vehicles toward Ukrainian positions, as seen in a video posted by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov on Telegram on Jan. 4.
In a decision that could have ripple effects on universities across the country, a Federal Court judge has denied a Chinese resident permission to enter Canada, arguing the engineering student could be pressured by Beijing into spying.The case centres on Yuekang Li's visa application to study at the University of Waterloo and take his knowledge back to China to improve its public health system. Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton ruled Li's proposal falls under the definition of "non-tradi
Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday asked a judge to hold U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith in contempt of court, accusing his office of violating an order pausing activity in its prosecution of the former president for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump’s legal team said Smith and prosecutors working on the case have disregarded an order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan by continuing to turn over evidence to the defense and filing a legal motion, according to a court filing. Chutkan last month halted any activity that would move the case toward trial or impose the “burdens of litigation” on Trump while he appeals a previous ruling that he does not have immunity from the charges.
OTTAWA — A man who initially sought the Conservative nomination for a Greater Toronto Area riding has instead become the Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection. The Liberal party announced today that Robert Rock, a councillor in Scugog, Ont., will be its candidate in the election to replace former Tory leader Erin O'Toole in Durham. Rock says he decided to run for the Liberals because the Conservative party no longer speaks to his values, and he believes they will cut services and bring Ame
Russia's Yastreb-AV, touted as modern and highly capable, was hit by the very threat it was there to help defeat.
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to determine whether former President Donald Trump can keep running for the White House. Trump on Wednesday appealed a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that he's ineligible for the presidency because he violated a rarely used constitutional prohibition on those who hold office having “engaged in insurrection.” On Tuesday, he appealed a similar ruling from Maine's Democratic secretary of state, but it's the Colorado appeal that's most signifi
Lawyers, including special counsel Jack Smith, warn that Trump’s theory of "presidential immunity" would allow presidents to be unaccountable tyrants.
The repair situation is so dire that Ukraine's mechanics are damaging the Leopard tanks when trying to fix them on their own, Sebastian Schäfer said.
Trump’s obvious payday stands in stark contrast to the muddled corruption allegations that Republicans have lobbed at President Joe Biden.
Sen. Ted Cruz has yet to endorse Trump, and several of his former staffers have worked to elect Ron DeSantis.
“Donald Trump is telling us who he's going to be if he's reelected president,” Quentin Fulks tells CNN The post Trump Will Lose 2024 Because Americans Worry ‘He’s Going to Start a World War,’ Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
"I'm telling you that this election is like no other," the former police officer told HuffPost ahead of the third anniversary of the Capitol insurrection.
Ukraine’s new F-16 fighters could arrive any day now.