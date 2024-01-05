Bill filed in Missouri would allow homicide charges for women terminating pregnancy

Reuters

Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday asked a judge to hold U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith in contempt of court, accusing his office of violating an order pausing activity in its prosecution of the former president for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump’s legal team said Smith and prosecutors working on the case have disregarded an order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan by continuing to turn over evidence to the defense and filing a legal motion, according to a court filing. Chutkan last month halted any activity that would move the case toward trial or impose the “burdens of litigation” on Trump while he appeals a previous ruling that he does not have immunity from the charges.