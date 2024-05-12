Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Celebrate Daughter Jennifer’s Medical School Graduation

The proud parents each wrote a touching tribute in honor of Jennifer's big achievement

Yana Paskova/Getty From left: Jennifer Gates, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are now the proud parents of a medical school graduate!

The former spouses celebrated their eldest daughter Jennifer Gates' graduation on Saturday, May 11. Following the ceremony, Bill and Melinda wrote touching tributes to Jennifer, reflecting on her achievement.

In the comment section of a post that Jennifer shared on Instagram, featuring a photo of the new graduate in her cap and gown, the tech titan, 68, wrote: "What you have achieved today — and every day leading up to it — is a tremendous accomplishment, @jenngatesnassar. I’m so proud of you for finishing medical school, and I can’t wait to watch you take this next step into residency."

"Your patients will be lucky to call you doctor," he added.

In her message, Melinda, 59, wrote, "Jenn, I am so proud of you — and you should be so proud of yourself! What an incredible tribute to your passion, intelligence and hard work. Can’t wait to see where your next chapter takes you."



Jennifer also took a moment to reflect on her journey to earning her medical degree in the caption of her post.

"Dr. Gates, MD, MPH 👩‍⚕️. Can’t believe we’ve reached this moment, a little girl’s childhood aspiration come true," she wrote. "It’s been a whirlwind of learning, exams, late nights, tears, discipline and many moments of self-doubt, but the highs certainly outweighed the lows these past 5 years."

"I am deeply grateful for this experience and so indebted and thankful to my professors, mentors, friends, and family for their endless support along the way," Jennifer continued.

Bill and Melinda finalized their divorce in August 2021, just months after they announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. The couple shares three kids, daughters Jennifer, 28, and Phoebe, 21, as well as son Rory, 24.

In May 2023, Bill and Melinda attended Jennifer’s graduation from Columbia University, where she received a master’s degree in public health.

A few months later, both parents attended their daughter Phoebe’s 21st birthday celebration in New York City.



Paula Lobo/Getty (L-R) Jennifer Gates, Melinda French Gates, Phoebe Gates

In March 2024, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had received her placement in the National Resident Matching Program, which determines the first position for young doctors in the United States.

She also revealed in the post that she plans on becoming a pediatrician after completing her residency at Mt. Sinai on the Pediatrics Research pathway.

“What a dream come true,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t wait to learn from incredible healthcare providers and patients about all that it means to become a doctor.”

Bill congratulated his daughter in an Instagram Story post alongside his daughter's picture. “I’m so impressed by you—and the doctor you’re becoming," he wrote.

Melinda also chimed in, writing, “I am so proud of you! Congratulations on this next chapter."



