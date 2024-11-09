Bill Maher has brutal message for Democrats after Harris’s election loss: ‘Losers look in the mirror’

Comedian Bill Maher had some harsh words for Democrats shocked that Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror,” Maher said during Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

Maher’s typically laughing audience went completely silent as he said the quiet part out loud and advised Democrats to reflect on themselves.

“For months, Democrats have been saying ‘How is this even close?’ And they’re right. It wasn’t,” Maher said.

Legacy media, political analysts and Democratic voters were not expecting Harris to lose by such a large margin. Pollsters predicted the election would be close but predicted the vice president would narrowly pull off a win.

Instead, Trump swept nearly every battleground state within 12 hours of polls closing. The Associated Press called the election for Trump early Wednesday morning.

Bill Maher recommended Democrats reflect on themselves after the presidential election as Trump defeated Harris by a wide margin (Real time with Bill Maher / YouTube)

Maps show that even traditionally blue areas of the US, like New York City, have shifted more conservative – a sign that parts of the country have rejected Democratic policies.

Early exit polls and analysis indicate Trump won independent voters over with his promises of sweeping change across the government and policy specifically focused on the economy, immigration and democracy.

Donald Trump, pictured alongside Barron and Melania, declared victory on November 6 (AP)

By contrast, the Biden administration’s approval rating has averaged at around 43 percent – among the lowest in recent history – coming at a time of intense inflation and rising prices over the last four years.

Maher suggested that, had Democrats noticed the warning signs, perhaps the party could have altered its messaging in time.

“Losers look in the mirror,” he repeated.