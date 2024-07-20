Bill Maher Decries Trump 'Worship' After Shooting: ‘America Doesn’t Need A Demigod’

Bill Maher is sounding the alarm on the increasing religious fervor surrounding former President Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt last weekend — and was welcomed at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week as a godsend.

“Since the bullet that was meant for Donald Trump missed him last Saturday, Republicans have been indulging in an orgy of magical thinking,” Maher said Friday in the “New Rules” segment of his “Real Time” show.

He quoted pro boxer boxing star Jake Paul, who wrote on social media after the shooting: “When you try and kill God’s angels and saviors of the world it just makes them bigger.”

That “sounds like something a guy who gets hit in the head for a living would say,” Maher said.

Maher, an outspoken atheist, likened the Republican Party to organized religion and pointed to “images of angels and Jesus protecting Trump” flooding the internet after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Several lawmakers invoked religious rhetoric right after the assassination attempt, which killed one attendee and injured two others. Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) praised “the Lord Almighty” after the 20-year-old gunman’s bullet merely grazed Trump. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) told Fox News that “there were miracles that day.”

Maher reacted to Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) stating that God “doesn’t miss” and purposefully “spared” Trump ― “tell that to John Lennon, Abraham Lincoln, JFK, RFK and Martin Luther King” ― and called pro-Trump merchandise a form of “demigod worship.”

“Donald Trump, even if you like him, is powerful enough as a past president, a likely future president and, to be perfectly frank, a cult leader,” Maher told his audience. “America doesn’t need a demigod. … It never turns out well.”

“Enough is enough with interpreting every random event as a DM from heaven,” he added.

