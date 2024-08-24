Bill Maher Jokes Republicans Are so Demoralized by Kamala Harris, ‘JD Vance’s Couch Said Not Tonight’ | Video

Bill Maher returned from his annual “Real Time” summer hiatus on Friday, and kicked things off with a monologue focused on the crazy political events that happened while he was away.

He had particular praise for how Democrats have navigated the transition from Joe Biden as the 2024 nominee to Kamala Harris, joking, “what can happen in a month? I mean, a month ago, the Democrats were so resigned to going into battle with the skeletal remains of Joe Biden. And now, you know, they’re ecstatic because they have this youngish, hottish, it’s like a rom com: ‘You were there all along. We just didn’t see.”

Maher also noted how Harris leading in the polls has affected her opponent, Donald Trump. “I mean, Trump has been petty and vindictive, lying and whining. So no change.”

“I month ago. It was just a month ago,” He continued. “Our last show, Joe Biden was saying ‘the Lord Almighty’ would have to tell him to step down. And then the Lord Almighty knocked on the door and said, ‘Joe, it’s me. Nancy Pelosi.'”

Maher credited Democrats for having done “what they never do. They got organized right away. They got united. Joe out, Kam in,” adding that the choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was a good choice too because of his appeal to “red state white guys.”

“It’s like coaxing a cat that’s under the car, you know, like, ‘come on out. It’s okay. I’ve got an old white guy with me,'” he added.

Maher also talked up the Democratic National Convention, joking that “the

message, was, we’re a normal political party. We’re not great. We’re a Corolla. Not great. But just remember, the other choice is a child molesters band that’s also a car bomb.”

Maher also mentioned the weirdness on night 4 of the DNC, when there were widespread rumors — that some outlets even said had been confirmed by sources — that Beyonce would be appearing ahead of Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech. That of course didn’t happen, and no one really understands who the rumors took root.

But Maher looked on the bright side, noting how “the difference between the Democrats and the Republicans: is that Democrats were disappointed when Beyonce didn’t show up, and the Republicans were disappointed when Hulk Hogan did.

“I’m sorry, Republicans, a month ago, you had it in the kit. Now you’ve lost your mojo. I mean, today, Jamie Vance’s couch said, ‘Not tonight.’

You can watch some of Bill Maher’s monologue below now:

The post Bill Maher Jokes Republicans Are so Demoralized by Kamala Harris, ‘JD Vance’s Couch Said Not Tonight’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.