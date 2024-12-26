Bill Maher sounds off on what he ‘hates’ about ‘the left’ in sit-down with Jay Leno

Bill Maher sounds off on what he ‘hates’ about ‘the Left’ in sit-down with Jay Leno (Getty Images)

Bill Maher went off on an expletive-laden rant about “the left” in which he blasted those who would refuse to talk to family members during the holiday season because of political differences.

During a sit-down with Jay Leno in a recent episode of Club Random, the comedian blasted those who have threatened to “cut off” relatives over politics, though said he would never switch to the “Trump side.”

The pair discussed a range of subjects, including Johnny Carson, Leno’s recent accidents and the late Sammy Davis Jr.

Leno mentioned the fact that the musician was called a “traitor” by activists after taking a photo with former Republican president Richard Nixon in the White House.

Bill Maher blasted ‘the left’ during a recent sit down interview with fellow comedian Jay Leno (Club Random with Bill Maher/ YouTube)

“It’s so funny you mention that because today we live in this time where you’re not allowed to have friends from the other side or cross lines politically, and I forgot that there’s an example of that way back when,” Maher said.

“A guy who crossed lines politically. Oh, the worst thing you could ever do. Be friends with a Republican? Ah! Call 911!” he added.

“This is what I f****** hate about the left,” he emphasized. “You know — and they’re not going to get me over to the Trump side, which they think they will sometimes — but just the idea of ‘cut your family off for Thanksgiving if they voted for the wrong guy.’ F*** off, you f****.”

Following Trump’s victory in November, some have called out for severing relationships with conservative and MAGA-supporting family members.

Celebrities including The View co-host Sunny Hostin have supported the move, saying Trumpers “voted not only against their families but against them,” referring to those recommending ostracizing relatives on the other divide of the political spectrum.