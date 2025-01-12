Bill McCartney, who coached Colorado to its only football national championship in 1990, has died
The Colorado college football coach served up another reminder that he will intervene if the wrong NFL team drafts his quarterback son in April.
Bryce Watts Hansen, wife of former NFL free agent Chad Hansen, broke down the realities of her families' finances during her husband's time in the league
Marner brought a former hockey rival, turned teammate and later friend to the Toronto's annual mentors' trip.
This move is continuing to age spectacularly for the Lightning.
Immediately signing Deshaun Watson to one of the most significant contracts in NFL history always seemed like it would be a massive mistake for the Browns. Today, there's no doubt about it. Watson has reportedly ruptured his Achilles agai
The overtime rules change from the regular season in the NFL playoffs. Here's everything you need to know about overtime in the postseason.
The Sabres and Red Wings reportedly got close to making a major move.
A fan only had seven hours to do it but he didn't need it.
The Bruins should make a major push for this Canucks star.
The Flyers are scratching one of their top players against the Ducks.
The Edmonton Oilers revealed some new injury information on Evander Kane.
No play will define Penn State's loss in the Orange Bowl more than a game-breaking interception from quarterback Drew Allar with 33 seconds left.
McCabe (upper-body) and Stolarz (knee injury) are on the Maple Leafs' injured reserve list.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are thought to be shopping for a center before the trade deadline with Easton Cowan's name being suggested by certain media personnel, while the Philadelphia Flyers may look to move one of their defensemen.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks.
Helio Castroneves could be the first beneficiary of the new 41st grid spot for stars of other racing series.
This Bruins forward and Lightning defenseman end the game with a big fight.
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration hearing when the first baseman agreed Thursday to a $28.5 million, one-year contract on the day players and teams exchanged proposed figures.
Canada and USA will face off for gold in the women's U-18 World Championships after beating Czechia and Sweden in the semi-finals.
Ohio State is one win away from a college football national championship after beating Texas in the Cotton Bowl with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.