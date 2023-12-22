Bill on mobilization of Ukrainians abroad to be ready in January

Winter training of the Third Assault Brigade

Ukrainian MPs are drafting a bill to regulate conscription of Ukrainian citizens residing abroad, expected to be ready in January 2024, sitting member of the parliamentary Defense Committee Vadym Ivchenko told RFE/RL on Dec. 22.

Ivchenko stated that the bill would be presented in early January at the start of the parliamentary session. According to him, it is being developed by MPs, the Defense Ministry, and the General Staff.

Under the draft law, military-eligible men abroad will undergo identification, after which they could receive draft notices. The representative noted that Ukrainians would decide for themselves whether to return to Ukraine, but not returning would violate the law.

“If you are identified and fall under mobilization, naturally, you will receive a notice,” said Ivchenko.

“It's a standard process. What you do next is your choice—whether you come back or stay there, but then it [remaining abroad] would be a breach of Ukrainian law.”

Ivchenko emphasized that if an individual fails to go through identification voluntarily, they may face consequences. For instance, consular services may not be provided to such Ukrainians, and banks would require a new identification, including military registration.

On Dec. 21, German newspapers Die Welt and Bild published an interview with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who stated that Ukraine wants men aged 25 to 60 living abroad to be mobilized into the Armed Forces starting from 2024.

On Dec. 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the military had proposed mobilizing an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people, but he said that he needed convincing arguments to take this step, and UAH 500 billion ($13.3 billion) to finance the endeavor.

