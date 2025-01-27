Bill Murray Makes Rare Comment About His Personal Life: 'I Know I've Done Some Damage'

The actor said he finds "penance" in the roles he takes on, "to show accepting responsibility for" his own past behavior

Bill Murray is explaining how he sometimes seeks atonement through the characters he plays.

The actor, 74, spoke at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 26, as a surprise guest inside film critic and KCRW host Elvis Mitchell's The Elvis Suite.

Murray, who said he doesn't have an agent anymore, addressed his roles in the upcoming indies The Friend and Riff Raff when Mitchell asked him about portraying characters who "lead lives of enormous charm” while also being "aware of how poisonous their charm can be," according to Variety.

"It’s always interesting when you’re playing a guy who has done some damage. I know I’ve done some damage," Murray responded at the invite-only event, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"It's unconscious damage, but it's some sort of penance to play them and to show that, you know, to show accepting responsibility for it."

Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock Bill Murray on Jan. 26, 2025

Murray, a father of six, pointed to his 2020 movie On the Rocks with director Sofia Coppola and costar Rashida Jones as an example, saying, "I was answering for a lot of things through that role," EW reported.

In On the Rocks, Murray played Felix, a playboy father to Jones' Laura, who helps his daughter figure out if her husband is being faithful to her.



Though Murray didn't get specific about "damage" he's committed in his personal life, in 2022 he was accused of misconduct on the set of a project titled Being Mortal, directed by Aziz Ansari. Murray spoke out after the allegations, saying he "had a difference of opinion" with a woman working on the film and that he "did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way."

"It's been quite an education for me," Murray said at the time.

Murray's latest comments at Sundance also come shortly after his former costar Lucy Liu again reflected on why she confronted him about his alleged behavior while filming Charlie's Angels, which he has not addressed.

The Presence actress, now 56, shared in 2021 that she "stood up" for herself when Murray allegedly began to “hurl insults” at her while filming a scene, using “inexcusable and unacceptable” language. In an interview with The Guardian published Jan. 13, Liu said she has no regrets about the moment.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Bill Murray on Feb. 15, 2015

"I would have done that in any situation. I think when I sense something is not right, I am going to protect myself. It’s an innate thing to do if you feel there’s injustice, and I always feel that way," said Liu.

Additionally, Geena Davis, who starred opposite Murray in 1990's Quick Change, wrote in her 2022 memoir Dying of Politeness that it's "rather universally known that [Murray] could be difficult to work with." She added in her book, "I think he knows very well the way he can behave."

Reps for Murray didn't respond to requests for comment regarding Liu and Davis's allegations at the time.



