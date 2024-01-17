New bill proposed by NKY state representative aims to protect mothers during pregnancy
New bill proposed by NKY state representative aims to protect mothers during pregnancy
New bill proposed by NKY state representative aims to protect mothers during pregnancy
A sleep expert reveals the minimum time it takes a healthy person to nod off.
The King will undergo a "corrective procedure" for the "benign" condition, the palace announced
Kensington Palace announced the news on Wednesday, following Kate's surgery
Researchers who study "SuperAgers" for a living share the key behaviors that can improve your life expectancy.
Women who eat higher amounts of plant protein are 50% more likely to live to a healthier old age.
I've followed the Mediterranean diet, voted the best diet of 2022, for years. I have many go-to groceries, including tahini, peanut butter, and tuna.
Here's how to set realistic healthy eating goals, and actually stick to them in 2024.
Kayleigh Driver and father Michael Davis deny any wrongdoing over the death of their son Ollie, who suffered 23 broken ribs and 14 other fractures.
Closer age gaps can also worsen the effects.
A former P.E.I. health-care worker who pleaded guilty to assaulting a patient will not receive jail time, but will have a criminal record and be on probation for two years.Harvey Irving, 62, received a suspended sentence in the recent provincial court decision. He worked as a resident care worker and licensed practical nurse at the psychiatric unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.The court heard that an adult male patient, who was a permanent resident of Unit 9 at the QEH, swung his arm at Irvin
Christina Hecktus' daughter died in March when a dangerous form of the strep A bacteria, which normally causes sore throats, had invaded her bloodstream and what they thought was a lingering cold turned out to be deadly. Doctors say this type of infection is on the rise.
From baby formula to Quaker granola, here's a list of latest recalls parents need to know about.
COVID complacency is a serious threat to public health. COVID hasn’t gone away. Vaccines haven’t become pointless – and it’s a good idea to keep wearing your mask.
King Charles will undergo a procedure for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the condition is benign.
Dr. Restak revealed the signs in his new book.
Colon cancer cases rising, doctors warn
A new protocol that gives priority for nursing home beds to people waiting for them in a "critical state" hospital may only be shifting the problem instead of fixing it and could actually make things worse, says an advocate for staff.If people get moved into nursing homes that are understaffed, it "potentially could put them in more harm's way," said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions.In addition, the new protocol could become an incentive for people to t
The private facility The London Clinic opened in 1932.
The Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery. See inside The London Clinic, where the Princess is treated to a lavish culinary menu, en-suite rooms and a concierge service
The colder weather can create the perfect conditions for cystitis, so beware and drink plenty of water.