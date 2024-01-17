New bill proposed by NKY state representative aims to protect mothers during pregnancy

CBC

A new protocol that gives priority for nursing home beds to people waiting for them in a "critical state" hospital may only be shifting the problem instead of fixing it and could actually make things worse, says an advocate for staff.If people get moved into nursing homes that are understaffed, it "potentially could put them in more harm's way," said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions.In addition, the new protocol could become an incentive for people to t