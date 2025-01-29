Bill requiring Iowa high school students to pass a citizenship test heads to House floor
A federal judge in Washington has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new directive to halt payments of federal grants, loans and other assistance to an array of programs across the country. The White House had said the directive would not impact anyone receiving direct, individual assistance. Rep. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reacts to the news on "Balance of Power."
I'm so sorry about these in advance.
A substitute teacher wrote on social media that ICE should come to his school because his students don’t speak English, according to reports.
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID around the globe, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed. On Tuesday, contractors and partners who work with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) began receiving such memos to stop work immediately, sources said.
“I started having symptoms as a teen, and every doctor told me they didn’t find anything wrong.”
"I've always been the funny fat guy. Can I be the funny skinny guy?" the actor said
Educators, students and advocates across the Florida higher education system spoke out Monday against the recent removal by the state of hundreds of general education courses that touch on race, gender, and sexual orientation, calling the restrictions "censorship" during a webinar hosted by the United Faculty of Florida union. "I chose to pursue a career in education to engage students in critical thinking, adaptability and global competence -- skills that are essential to success and societal contribution," said Jeniah Jones, a Florida State College at Jacksonville professor.
An Alberta MLA who hosted a town hall meeting last spring which aimed to persuade the government to end COVID mRNA vaccines for children said he would like to see his government follow through on recommendations made in the newly released provincial COVID-19 task force report. Eric Bouchard, the UCP MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, said the findings of the report were "shocking" and that the information it presents to the public is "long overdue." "I think it's up to cabinet now to follow the leadershi
The Australian woman has been accused of giving her baby daughter "several unauthorized prescription and pharmacy medicines" without medical approval, authorities said
Dead fish are washing up on this Florida beach
Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Education Department said it is investigating Denver Public Schools for alleged discrimination after the district converted a girl’s restroom on the second floor of East High School into an all-gender restroom while leaving the other bathroom exclusively for male students.
At first, much the same. But inevitably dangerous diseases would resurge in a country that isn’t prepared for them.
Eric Green weather January 27
The 21-year-old woman from Washington state who is charged in the death of Border Patrol Agent David "Chris" Maland made her first court appearance on Monday.
Police say there is no threat to the public, as they suspect the body has been there for an extended period of time.
After battling liver cancer for 16 years, and trying all kinds of treatments, Alexander Hart Tsang was recently told by his doctor that he’s nearing the end of his life. As Sarah Ryan explains, he’s decided to take his passing into his own hands, surrounded by his family and at peace with his decision to end his life.
On Jan. 28, 2020, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry held a news conference announcing B.C.'s first confirmed case of COVID-19, setting into motion what would be months of public health restrictions and uncertainty amid the world's worst pandemic in over a century.Five years later, Henry is reflecting on the "collective trauma" that people endured and says kindness is needed now "more than ever" to get through other tough problems."We've been through a very difficult five years. Everybod
In 2020, as a pandemic raged across the globe, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to appeal to his hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook. The son of the late U.S. Attorney General and New York Sen. Bobby Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, the younger Kennedy said he was looking for parents whose children had been vaccinated against a different virus -- human papillomavirus or HPV -- and later grew sick. The families could sue the manufacturer Merck in civil court claiming marketing fraud – allegations Merck denies.