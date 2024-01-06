Bill Self on controversial flagrant foul in KU-TCU game: ‘That was an easy call’

Kansas men’s basketball center Hunter Dickinson will do whatever it takes to win a game.

On Saturday against TCU, he sacrificed his ear when Horned Frogs center (and former Jayhawk) Ernest Udeh elbowed him late in the game.

The elbow was reviewed and deemed to be a flagrant foul, so Dickinson’s pain paid off. The Jayhawks narrowly held on to win 83-81 against the Horned Frogs at Allen Fieldhouse.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to get elbowed to try to win us the game,” Dickinson said postgame. ”But if that’s what it takes to win, that’s what it takes.”

The path to KU’s victory hinged on the controversial flagrant foul call.

Kansas had the ball with 1:05 left in the game, with TCU holding a 2-point lead (79-77). The Jayhawks turned the ball over, but Dickinson was elbowed in the ear and fell to the ground. The referees stopped play to review for a flagrant foul.

The refs ruled it a flagrant foul and Dickinson hit both free throws, with Kansas retaining possession.

So, instead of TCU having the ball up two with a five-on-four advantage, the Horned Frogs had to defend a possession with the score tied, which KU turned into points on Dajuan Harris’ leaner.

Eventually, Dickinson hit the game-winner with 3.4 seconds to play. He was grateful KU came out on top and had plenty to say about the controversial call postgame, even acknowledging he wasn’t immediately sure if it was a flagrant or not.

“It just hurt a lot. ... It hurt pretty bad,” Dickinson said. “Fortunately, they called it for us. It hurt, but I’m (here) standing. I’m strong.”

Meanwhile, Kansas coach Bill Self thought it was the right call.

“I had no idea what was going on until I saw it — that was an easy call,” Self said. “I thought Hunter sold it well because, again, (if) he (didn’t) sell it, they wouldn’t have stopped the play. It was an obvious call.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s unintentional. The arm definitely swung and was above the shoulder and mouth.”

As for TCU coach Jamie Dixon, he wouldn’t directly comment on the call.

“We can’t say anything,” Dixon said. “Which call: the travel (or the flagrant)?”

He may have been referencing Dickinson’s game winner, in which Dickinson may have shuffled his feet before hitting the decisive basket, although replays were unclear.

“We can’t say anything. We’re not allowed to,” Dixon continued. “Actually, they said it the other day in a meeting to say nothing. I’m not going to have a high-character group change on behalf of what happened today.

“We’re not going to do it. I know what’s being said. But we got outrebounded. They were the more physical team.”