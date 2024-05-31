Bill Skarsgård to return as Pennywise in It prequel series

Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the It prequel series on Max.

Five years since last portraying the shapeshifting entity, Deadline broke the news of his return to the character originally created by author Stephen King.

Skarsgård, who has Nosferatu coming out at the end of 2024, is also executive producing Welcome to Derry, which consists of nine episodes.

Two-time It director Andy Muschietti and his sister Bárbara are behind the show, and it'll serve as the origin story of Pennywise during the 1960s.

White Boy Rick's Taylour Paige, Overlord's Jovan Adepo, Perry Mason star Chris Chalk and Oppenheimer's James Remar fill out the cast.



Upon Welcome to Derry's unveiling, King himself went on to comment: "I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!"

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Esquire, Skarsgård recalled his nerves over playing Pennywise.

"When you are 26, you don't feel young at all, but now, looking back at it, I was a kid. It was fairly early on in my career to take on something that had so many eyeballs and expectations on it," the actor told the publication.

"It unlocked something in me. And it gave me the confidence that I can take on any challenge."

Pennywise was previously brought to horrifying life by the great Tim Curry in a miniseries.



Welcome to Derry will air on Max in 2025.



