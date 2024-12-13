Billboard Music Awards: Taylor Swift Wins Big, Lays Sole Claim to Record for Most All-Time Wins

Taylor Swift was the big winner at this year’s Billboard Music Awards — and, clearly, at many BBMAs prior.

Swift on Thursday evening claimed 10 wins, including for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

In doing so, the pop megastar — who previously shared with Drake the record for most BBMAs wins, with 39 each — became the sole record holder, with 49 wins.

Drake meanwhile tallied three wins on Thursday night, bringing his all-time BBMAs total to 42.

In an acceptance speech recorded remotely (let’s assume she’s resting up after wrapping her 21-month, 149-show Eras Tour), Swift said, “It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I have made…. This is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. It’s exactly what I wanted.” (Swift turns 35 on Friday, Dec. 13.)

Other big winners at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards were Zach Bryan, whose five wins included Top Country Album; Morgan Wallen, whose four wins included Top Country Artist; and Shaboozey, Bad Bunny and the aforementioned Drake, who each collected three trophies.

In addition to Shaboozey, other first-time winners included Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman and Tyla (with two awards each), plus Chappell Roan and Falling In Reverse.

Beyoncé meanwhile won her first cross-genre BBMA for Top Country Female Artist.

