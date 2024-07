It's a killer. That is why one family in Harford County is using a billboard campaign to fight fentanyl deaths. If you think it can't happen to you, think again. The Creighton family is hoping the billboards will save lives. "It can happen to good people, it can happen to people you know,” said Mary Beth Creighton, whose son was just 31-years-old when he died because of fentanyl.