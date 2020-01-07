For this billet mom, Team Canada win a truly golden moment

It was the golden moment billet mom, Norma Lapointe, had been waiting for.

From her home in Ottawa, Lapointe watched Team Canada's dramatic comeback win over Russia at the world junior hockey final in the Czech Republic with a special kind of pride.

Among the Canadian lads was 19-year-old Ottawa 67's defenceman Kevin Bahl, to whom Lapointe has been dishing up homemade TLC since the start of the OHL season.

It's like the pinnacle of the billeting world, when you have the world champion. - Norma Lapointe, Ottawa 67's billet mom

Now she's wondering how to welcome him back home.

"Do I paint my door gold? Do I put a gold bedspread on his bed?"

Following the win, Bahl, wearing his gold medal and white champions cap, sent Lapointe a blurry selfie from the Team Canada dressing room.

Lapointe choked up as she described how she felt at that moment.

Cathedral ceilings

Lapointe said the six-foot-seven-inch, 240-pound Bahl made a special visit before moving in back in the fall "to see if he'd fit in the bed." It was close. "It's good we have cathedral ceilings," she joked.

Lapointe describes her surrogate son as humble and down to earth with a good sense of humour. His favourite meal is salmon and broccoli, she said.

"You just have to … treat them like they're your child and support them — nurse him through the colds and get them through the disappointments."

One of those moments came earlier in the tournament, when Canada suffered an embarrassing 6-0 defeat to the Russians. Lapointe said she texted Bahl afterward to offer solace.

All that motherly support paid off in the end, Lapointe said. "You did it. You realized your dream," she texted Bahl after the gold-medal win.

"I'd like to be naive enough to think that I had a role in getting him to the gold medal," she said.

The 67's are currently riding high on a team-record 16-game win streak. Bahl will rejoin the team Wednesday along with head coach André Tourigny to prep for Friday's game again Guelph.

Bahl was drafted in 2018 by NHL's Arizona Coyotes, but has since been traded to New Jersey in a deal for NHL MVP Taylor Hall.