Billie Eilish at 2025 Grammy Awards: See photos of 'Birds of a Feather' singer

Recording Academy darling Billie Eilish attended the Grammy Awards Sunday where she is nominated in seven categories, including album of the year.

The nine-time winner took on the red carpet Sunday sporting two-piece black suit paired with glasses and a sailor hat the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 23-year-old singer has a reputation for donning bold outfits at Hollywood events, from grungy loose-fitting streetwear to stunning Gucci suits.

The "What Was I Made For?" singer's appearance comes after she joined stars Lady Gaga and Olivia Rodrigo at a FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood, California, Thursday to raise money for communities affected by the devastating Los Angeles County wildfires.

"It's a really scary time and LA is my favorite place in the world and my only home and I care about it so much," Eilish said. "To everyone who is experiencing (hardship), I love you and I got you."

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-time Oscar winner, Eilish is up for awards in seven categories at this year's Grammys three of the "Big Four" categories. Her mega hit song "Birds of a Feather" is nominated for both song and record of the year. In 2020, Eilish took home all the "Big Four" categories including best new artist and album of the year when she was just 18.

Billie Eilish at the 2025 Grammy Awards: See photos

Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish poses at the red carpet during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish poses at the red carpet during the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025.

Billie Eilish poses at the red carpet during the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025.

Billie Eilish arrives for the 67th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

What Grammy Awards are Billie Eilish nominated for?

This year, Eilish was nominated seven times in the following categories:

Album of the year: "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

Song of the year: "Birds of a Feather"

Record of the year: "Birds of a Feather"

Best pop vocal album: "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

Best pop solo performance: "Birds of a Feather"

Best pop duo/group performance: "Guess" remix by Charli XCX

Best dance pop recording: "L'Amour De Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)"

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Robledo covers national trending news at USA TODAY. Follow him on X and Instagram @anthonyarobledo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billie Eilish at Grammy Awards 2025: See photos of 9-time winner