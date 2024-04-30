Billie Eilish announces Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour

The Bad Guy hitmaker will be going on tour for almost a year, from 29 September until July 2025, to promote her third studio album. Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will hit stops in North America first, beginning in Québec on 29 September and concluding with a three-night residency at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on 17 December. In February 2025, the tour then resumes in Australia, where she will perform in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, before moving on to the U.K., Ireland and Europe in April.