Billie Eilish Announces New "Where Do We Go?" World Tour and She’s Probably Coming to Your City

From Seventeen

Billie Eilish has announced 2020 dates for her next world tour.

She will have stops throughout North America, Latin America, and Europe during the first half of the year.

The tour will also feature a eco-village to bring awareness to climate change.

Billie Eilish might be having her best year yet, but it looks like 2020 is already going to be better, thanks to her new world arena tour.

Billie announced that she will be heading out on a new tour in 2020, taking her all over North America, Europe, and South America for the first half of the year. Not only will Billie be traveling all around the world, she'll also be setting foot on some of the world's most iconic stages like the O2 Arena in London and Madison Square Garden in NYC.









Fans hoping to get tickets won't have to wait long to buy them. Tickets will start to go on sale on Ticketmaster/Live Nation starting on October 4.

Billie will also launch the Billie Eilish Eco-Village, which will be available at all the stops. In an effort to encourage her fans to do more to combat climate change, refillable water bottles will be allowed at every venue and there will be water-stations throughout the arenas. Plastic straws will also be banned and fans can get more info about what they can do to help the planet at every show.

Pre-sale for North American dates is already open for registration and fans can sign up by going through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program so they can try and get tickets first. Registration will be open until Monday, September 30 at 11:59 PM ET.

Hoping to catch her on tour? Find out where she'll be below:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

03/09 - AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

03/10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

03/12 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

03/29 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

04/01 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

04/04 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/05 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/07 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

04/08 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/10 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

04/11 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/25 - Arena VFG - Guadalajara, Mexico

05/27 - Palacio de los Deportes - Mexico City, Mexico

05/30 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil

05/31 - Jeunesse Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

06/2 - DirecTV Arena - Buenos Aires, Argentina

06/5 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile

06/7 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

EUROPEAN AND UNITED KINGDOM TOUR DATES

07/9 - TBA - TBA, Spain

07/10 - NOS Alive (festival) - Lisbon, Portugal

07/13 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

07/14 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

07/15 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, Germany

07/17 - MIND (Area Expo) (festival) - Milano, Italy

07/18 - Lollapalooza (festival) - Paris, France

07/19 - Werchter Boutique (festival) - Werchter, Belgium

07/21 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

07/22 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

07/24 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

07/26 - O2 Arena - London, UK

07/27 - O2 Arena - London, UK

