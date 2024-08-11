Billie Eilish Brought Her Signature Grunge Style to Her 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Performance

The 22-year-old singer performed her new song 'Birds of a Feather' as part of a Venice beach party in Los Angeles

Emma McIntyre/Getty Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is making her mark on the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 22-year-old singer brought her signature grunge style to the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11, rocking an oversized white Ralph Lauren polo featuring the colors of the American flag, a navy baseball cap, oversized shorts and large boots.

The Grammy winner sang her new song "Birds of a Feather," off her latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft, and was joined by brother and collaborator Finneas, who rocked a Ralph Lauren Team USA blazer.

Her performance came amid a Venice beach party concert that also included sets from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg, who has emerged something of a mascot of the Games thanks to his coverage with NBC.

The group of performers all have strong ties to Los Angeles; Eilish was born there, Red Hot Chili Peppers were formed there and Snoop Dogg was born in nearby Long Beach.

Variety reported that Ben Winston, who has previously produced the Grammy Awards, coordinated the event with French producers.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Billie Eilish

Earlier this year, Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. On Thursday, Aug. 1, the singer and British musician Charli XCX their music video for the remix of Charli's song "Guess," on which Eilish is featured.

The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, was equally star-studded with performances from Lady Gaga and Céline Dion. Gaga, 38, sang "Mon Truc et Plumes," while Dion, 56, delivered a moving rendition of "Hymne à L'amour" from the Eiffel Tower. The performance marked her first since revealing her stiff-person diagnosis in December 2022.

