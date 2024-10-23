Billie Eilish displays large bruise after falling over at concert
While performing her Hit Me Hard and Soft show at Madison Square Garden in New York City last Friday night, the Bad Guy singer tripped while walking down a set of stairs as she exited the stage. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Billie re-posted a fan video of the moment and wrote, "Billie falling down the stairs at msg (sic).". She also shared a close-up photo of a large purple bruise on her left thigh. "But literally," the 22-year-old wrote over the snap.