Billie Eilish displays large bruise after falling over at concert

CBC

The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his