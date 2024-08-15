Billie Eilish ditches agent Casey Wasserman amid serial cheating accusations

Billie Eilish has reportedly parted ways with her live booking agent Casey Wasserman after allegations emerged that he had affairs with many of his female employees.

Eilish, 22, and her brother Finneas O’Connell, 27, finalized the split after they performed at the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. Wasserman, 50, is the chair of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games committee.

Eilish was said to be “very upset” after details of Wasserman’s many alleged extramarital affairs were published earlier this month.

In a statement to The Wrap, a spokesperson for Eilish said: “While grateful to their former live booking agents at Wasserman, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have opted to have film, TV and music handled by the same agency, WME, moving forward.”

Wasserman is the CEO of Wasserman Music, which acquired Paradigm Talent Agency’s North American live music representation business, including Eilish and O’Connell, in 2021.

He has found himself at the center of an ongoing scandal since the Daily Mail published a report on August 1 that described him as a “serial cheater who has had a chronic condition of sleeping with people who work for him.”

Wasserman has been married to Laura Ziffren since 2001, although the couple are now separated.

His role as the chairperson of the LA28 Olympics committee made it difficult for Eilish to part ways with Wasserman Music until after the Paris closing ceremony.

In a statement regarding the ceremony, Wasserman said: “This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA.

“We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

Earlier this month, O’Connell hit out at a TikTok user who accused Eilish of singing a “predatory” verse on the remix of Charli XCX’s song “Guess.”

Eilish sings: “I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it / Pull it to the side and get all up in it / Kiss it, bite it, can I fit it? / Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it / (Knows I’d hit it) / Charli, call me if you’re with it.”

In the TikTok, the user is seated on a carpeted floor while solving a Rubik’s Cube. The screen is overlayed with text that reads: “Billie’s verse on ‘Guess’ is high key predatory, but y’all blinded by her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain. Ever since the ‘Lost Cause’ controversy, she’s been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she’s actually into them lol. Charli is 32 and engaged FYI.”

O’Connell responded in the comments: “What a take you little clown. I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself.”