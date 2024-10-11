Billie Eilish and Finneas’ Mom Maggie Baird Shares Family’s Old Halloween Tradition: ‘My Kids Are Obsessed’ (Exclusive)

“We used to do these great Halloween parties at our house,” the mom of two told PEOPLE before going into more detail

TheStewartofNY/WireImage From left: Finneas, Maggie Baird and Billie Eilish on Oct. 8, 2024

Billie Eilish and Finneas love Halloween, just ask their mother!

Maggie Baird, 65, revealed her favorite family Halloween memory to PEOPLE during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Paradise Club at the Times Square EDITION in New York City.

“Oh my gosh, my kids are obsessed with Halloween, honestly obsessed with Halloween,” said the actress and mom of Eilish, 22, and Finneas, 27.

“We used to do these great Halloween parties at our house,” Baird continued before explaining the family Halloween memory from when her kids grew up in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood.

“We always had donuts on a string from Donut Friend, which is a local donut shop that’s all plant-based,” she added. “And we’d have the feely boxes [you’d stick your hand in]. We’d turn our little garage into a haunted house with all the gooey-feely boxes. Haunted houses and Halloween parties were a big part of their childhood.”

DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Inside the Donut Friend, a plant-based shop (stock image)

At the event, Baird was being honored as part of Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year: The Moms issue, which came out on Oct. 3.

She was on the issue’s cover alongside Beyoncé and Solange’s mom Tina Knowles, 70; Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey’s mom Mandy Teefey, 48; and Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce, 72.

Baird told PEOPLE how her two children reacted to the honor.

“They've been so sweet. They sent me flowers when the cover came out, which I was sort of shocked. I don't think I even told them about it, to be honest,” she said. “I’m a little bit quiet about these kinds of things. It’s really not my comfort zone. I mean, I am technically an actor and a comedian, but I’ve always been a little bit more comfortable under character.”



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Finneas and Billie Eilish at the Academy Awards in March 2024

Baird added that she’s “most comfortable” when she’s “delivering food and talking about my passionate concerns about the climate.” In 2020, she launched Support + Feed to fight food scarcity and climate change.

For Tuesday’s event, Baird’s outfit was sustainable fashion.

“This outfit was made for me by SUAY, which uses recycled materials,” she told PEOPLE. “Everything in this outfit is upcycled from various other reclaimed fabrics. The shoes are from Stella McCartney. They’re awesome.”

