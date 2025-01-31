Billie Eilish and Green Day kick off benefit concert for LA fires

Billie Eilish and Green Day kicked off the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night - a two-venue, five-hour extravaganza raising money for wildfire relief efforts.

Actor Billy Crystal welcomed the crowd at the Kia Forum, wearing the clothes he had on when he escaped the Pacific Palisades fire earlier this month. He had lived in the area for 46 years and spoke poignantly about losing his home.

Joni Mitchell, Pink, Rod Stewart have all performed so far, with the concert set to end after 8am UK time.

Dr Dre made a surprise appearance alongside Anderson Paak and Sheila E, and covered Still DRE and the classic California Love.

Other big names set to hit the stage include Stevie Wonder, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Olivia Rodrigo.

Behind the performers, images of firefighters and the devastation wrought by the fires appeared on screen. Survivors also spoke about losing their homes and escaping the fires in between sets.

Audiences at home can donate online. Early in the concert, Crystal revealed that the band U2 contributed $1m (£804,829).

The owner of the basketball team the Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie, will match all donations made during the concert.

All proceeds will go to those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires earlier in the month.

Some 29 people died in the fires, with thousands more homes and businesses destroyed.