Billie Eilish Hit In The Face By An Object While Performing In Arizona

Billie Eilish was hit by an object thrown on the stage by a fan during a stop on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour over the weekend.

While performing at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, the pop star was struck in the face by what appeared to be a piece of jewelry.

In a clip shared on TikTok by a concertgoer, Eilish sat cross-legged on the floor while performing her Oscar-winning “Barbie” soundtrack tune “What Was I Made For?” when the incident happened.

Eilish was seen flinching and turning her head after being hit as the crowd gasped and booed over the unidentified concertgoer’s disrespectful faux pas.

Seemingly unhurt, the musician continued singing her Oscar-winning song before chucking the jewelry off the stage in response.

Eilish hasn’t publicly addressed the incident, which comes after multiple musicians had objects thrown at them by fans last year.

In 2023, many artists were victims of the disturbing trend, including Harry Styles, Drake and Bebe Rexha, who were hit by things audience members launched at them during live shows.

The “Lunch” singer previously slammed the trend of catapulting objects at performers onstage as “infuriating” and “dangerous.”

“People just get excited, and it can be dangerous,” she told the Hollywood Reporter of why she believes fans hurl objects on stage at artists during a July 2023 interview. “I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something.”

“It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there,” Eilish added. “You’re in a vulnerable position.”

