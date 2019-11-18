Billie Eilish Hit Herself in the Face With Her Microphone and Her Reaction Was So Relatable

From Seventeen

Billie Eilish is wrapping up her When We All Fall Asleep World Tour.

During a show in Mexico, she mistakenly hit herself in the face with her own mic.

Billie Eilish probably doesn't live the life of a normal 17-year-old. For one, she's filthy rich and her job is to literally take the stage every night, but she did just proof she's just as clumsy as the rest of us. While performing in Mexico on her When We All Fall Asleep World Tour, Billie hit herself in the face with her own microphone. Billie was chatting it up with the crowd when she mistakenly brought the mic a little too close to her face and hit herself in the teeth with it. Instead of being embarrassed, Billie reacted in the funniest way and said, "Ow, that f*cking hurt!"

The hilarious incident was caught on video.

Fans posted their own reactions to Billie's tiny mishap on Twitter.

One fan even made a joke of Billie's microphone injury, writing "I’m billie and the microphone is life hitting me in the face as a result of my poor decisions."

Billie's currently about to wrap up her tour, but she won't be away from the stage for long. In 2020, she's planning to head on the Where Do We Go? World Tour, as she continues to celebrate the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Billie also revealed that she's been busy working on a kid's collection of her merch through her clothing line Blohsh. Billie shared the news in a cute post to her Instagram that shows her being swarmed by a bunch of kids.

It looks like Billie's going to be pretty busy in 2020, so we're hoping she stays safe from those dangerous mics.



