Billie Eilish Is Now the Youngest Person to Win 2 Oscars

Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, won an Oscar for best original song on March 10. The award for "What Was I Made For?" from 'Barbie' cements a place in history for 22-year-old Eilish. She is now the youngest person ever to win two Oscars, ABC News reports. Eilish previously told 'GMA3' that "What Was I Made For?" was greatly influenced by 'Barbie'. "If we hadn’t been shown the movie and talked to Greta about it, we would not have made that song,"...