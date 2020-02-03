Billie Eilish Said Some Fans Would've Hated Her in Middle School

Coming as news to absolutely no one, Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish has a massive fan base of people from all kinds of backgrounds — but in a recent interview, Billie ruminated on the idea that not all of those fans would have been cool with her if they'd met when Billie was a not-famous preteen.

In her Vogue cover story, Billie talked about her background and what her childhood was like. Because her parents had "little money" according to the article, they and Billie often worked jobs at the places where Billie did activities: "Patrick did handiwork in the gymnastics center, Maggie taught Music Together class, and Billie brushed and bridled horses at the San Pascual Stables in South Pasadena," the article reads. That her parents worked there meant Billie was received differently by the "rich girls" in her classes. In the interview, Billie connected those moments with some of the fans she has now, since her fans span across all household incomes and popularity levels.

“I was never bullied,” Billie told Vogue. “It’s just a vibe you get. You can tell somebody doesn’t like you; of course you can. I had an entire childhood of that, and now it’s interesting, because I’ll meet fans where I’m like, if I was in class with you when I was 11, you would have hated me.”

Also in the cover story, Billie opened up about other parts of her family and personal life, and how sometimes the love from fans can get a little overwhelming — as the musician and her mom put it, some of these fan use Billie's music as a literal "lifeline." Others send unwanted gifts, like pizzas and Edible Arrangements, to her home, or take pictures of her when she's minding her own business in public. "They’re being nice, but there’s a line they just don’t see," she told Vogue. "Sometimes they’re like, ‘I know this is wrong, but I just wanted to leave this letter.’ And I’m like, If you know it’s wrong, then why do it?"

It's not the first time Billie has been open about people's wild actions around her fame; just last week, she called out people (not necessarily fans) who pretend to be her in public, saying it's "not safe" for them. She also quipped about how these bad doppelgängers had bad style anyway — and hey, at least through out her meteoric rise she's maintained her sense of humor about everything she's gone through.

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Want more from Teen Vogue? Check this out: Billie Eilish Just Called Out People Trying to Impersonate Her in Public

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

