Billie Eilish Startled After Being Hit By Object Tossed Onstage, Continues Song

Pop superstar Billie Eilish became the latest performer hit by a flying object – seemingly a necklace or bracelet – tossed by an apparently overenthusiastic and certainly moronic audience member.

An unhurt but clearly startled and irritated Eilish, sitting on the stage, handled it with aplomb, briefly pausing the song as she regained her composure, began singing again and casually tossed away the jewelry without so much as a second thought.

More from Deadline

Watch video of the moment below.

The incident occurred Friday evening at Glendale, Arizona’s Desert Diamond Arena. The singer was performing her song “What Was I Made For?” when the jangly object came sailing onto the stage, seeming to hit Eilish’s head before dropping to her chest and then the floor. Eilish flinches, briefly goes silent as many in the crowd yell “No!” to the tosser (someone can be heard shouting what sounds like “I’m sorry”).

Eilish, after quickly resuming the song, reaches over to pick up the item and flings it away.

The moment was a reminder of a spate of such incidents last year. Cardi B had a drink thrown at her in Las Vegas, Ava Max was slapped by an audience member at a concert in Los Angeles, and Bebe Rexha was hit by a tossed cellphone at a show in New York City.

Earlier this month, country star Zach Bryan briefly stopped a performance when an audience member threw a nicotine pouch that struck the singer’s leg. “Alright, who threw it?” Bryan said to the audience. “Let’s not be dicks, huh? Throw stuff at concerts?”

Billie Eilish was struck by a necklace thrown from the crowd during her concert tonight.



pic.twitter.com/OQUg8i4rSy — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 14, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.