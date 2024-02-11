Billie Piper and Johnny Lloyd 'break up after eight years'

Johnny Lloyd and Billie Piper (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Billie Piper has broken up with her boyfriend of eight years Johnny Lloyd, with a friend of the actress saying the relationship had run its course.

The actress and former singer has a five-year-old daughter with the musician as well as two sons with ex husband Laurence Fox. She was also married to radio DJ Chris Evans.

A friend of Piper’s told The Sun that the Doctor Who star felt the “relationship had run its course”.

“It’s obviously very sad that the couple have gone their separate ways,” the friend said.

“But the relationship ran its course and they decided they would be better off apart.

“Like many couples, lockdown was quite tough for them, so they have had time to really think about what they want their future to look like.

“They will always treasure the time they had together and have many happy memories.

“Now they are concentrating on co-parenting their daughter and their separate careers.”

Lloyd’s debut album cover had Billie Piper on it (Johnny Lloyd)

The couple started dating in 2016, after the demise of Camden’s singer Lloyd’s band Tribes - the indie outfit having been tipped for big things upon their formation in 2010. Tribes got back together in 2020 and released their third album Rabbit Head last year.

Since then he has worked as a solo artist and film composer. The couple named their daughter Tallulah.

Piper, meanwhile, has been filming Scoop - a Netflix production about the notorious Emily Maitlis interview with Prince Andrew. Piper will play producer Sam McAlister. She had won acclaim in 2022 for her role in I Hate Suzie.

The friend added: “Johnny has thrown himself into music again, while Billie’s acting career goes from strength to strength.

“Everyone is being very mature about it and making the transition as smooth as possible.”