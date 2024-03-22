Billie Piper Reveals Just HOW Many Things She Stole From Doctor Who Set And It's Iconic

Personally, we'd steal David Tennant. BBC

Billie Piper has revealed that she’s no better than the rest of us – in that she couldn’t help but nick items from the Doctor Who set during her time playing companion Rose Tyler.

The I Hate Suzie star made the confession during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on ITV on Saturday night.

During her interview – and ahead of her new role in Netflix docu-drama Scoop – Billie reflected on her acting career.

When asked if she had ever taken anything from set, by host Jonathan Ross, the Secret Diary of a Call Girl actor admitted: “I take things from set. I see things, I take them... Loads of things; rings, costume jewellery.

“I actually have a whip and some underwear from Secret Diary of a Call Girl.”

Talking about her time playing Rose Tyler alongside David Tennant’s Doctor Who, she admitted: “I took loads of stuff from the TARDIS, the main central console.”

I mean, who wouldn’t?

Billie’s latest project is portaying Newsnight producer Sam McAlister in anticipated film Scoop.

The new Netflix movie is a dramatisation of the notorious 2019 interview between Prince Andrew (played by Rufus Sewell and Emily Maitlis, played by Gillian Anderson).

During her Jonathan Ross interview, Billie also revealed which adult habit the Spice Girls got her into when she was just 15 years-old.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

