Billionaire Heir Anant Ambani Marries Radhika Merchant in Lavish, Star-Studded Wedding in Mumbai

Anant, who is the son of Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Merchant on July 12. Kim Kardashian, John Cena and Nick Jonas were among guests

Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose for a photo on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani has married Radhika Merchant in an extravagant wedding attended by royals, world leaders and A-list celebrities.

The pair married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Anant is the 29-year-old heir and youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh has an estimated net worth of around $123 billion, according to Forbes.

After months of celebrations leading up to their big day, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are married!

The 29-year-old heir and youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika, 29, the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, according to the Associated Press, the BBC and CNN,

A Divine Blessings Ceremony (Shubh Ashirwad) will follow on July 13, before the newlyweds' celebration will culminate with a grand reception (Mangal Utsav) on July 14, according to the Economic Times. The couple's star-studded nuptials were attended by royals, celebrities, world leaders and tech titans alike.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, as well as John Cena were among the A-list guests. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair were also in attendance.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai

Anant and Radhika's highly-anticipated wedding has made the global headlines for months, as the couple hosted a series of high-profile pre-wedding celebrations, kicking off with a three-day affair and hastakshar (a traditional Indian prenuptial event that symbolizes the couple's bond and commitment to each other) at the Ambani's home in India, in early March.

The event was executed by Anant’s mother, Nita Mukesh Ambani, along with Indian designer Manish Malhotra as the creative director.

“It added to the divinity of the night—all in the temple where we spent so many special moments during the last seven years together,” Radhika told Vogue of the celebration.

Guided by a detailed itinerary that included lunch on the grounds of Anant’s 3000-acre animal sanctuary and rehabilitation center, Vantara, — which provides rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad — guests including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were treated to a cocktail party, a "Mela Rouge" fete and a live performance by Rihanna and Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh throughout the weekend.

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and her husband American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas (R) pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai

The Times of India reported that groom Anant along with his father and Radhika extended the celebration into the surrounding village, personally serving a traditional Gujarati meal to some 51,000 residents of Jamnagar's Jogwad village ahead of the three-day event.

Zuckerberg, who attended the March celebration along with his wife, Priscilla Chan, shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at the festivities on Instagram. "It's getting wild out here," the Meta CEO, 40, captioned one photo, while writing in another post: "Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika."

In May, Anant and Radhika continued the festivities by hosting a second pre-wedding celebration aboard a luxury cruise ship. The couple and their 1,200 guests set sail from Palermo, Italy, and made stops around the Mediterranean, according to The Sunday Times.

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in 2023

During a formal party on the first night, the Backstreet Boys staged a surprise concert, per Vogue. Following a party with a DJ set by David Guetta the next day, the celebration continued that evening with a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France, featuring a performance by Katy Perry.

Later in the night, after guests reboarded the cruise ship, Pitbull performed, per Vogue. On the final evening of the sail, famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli serenaded the group at sunset. “It was a retreat for the people that have contributed to our life in different ways,” Radhika told Vogue of the event.

Earlier this month, Anant and Radhika brought in another music icon — Justin Bieber — to perform for their friends and family at another pre-wedding event — their Sangeet ceremony held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

PUNIT PARANJPEPUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani poses for photos before the wedding ceremony of his son Anant Ambani (L) and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024

The "Last Love" singer, 30, shared a series of posts and clips on Instagram on July 6 documenting his set and the audience's reaction. He also posted a series of photos of himself posing and chatting with Anant and Radhika.

Anant's father Mukesh — the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, which has interests in telecom, oil and gas, and retail and financial services — has an estimated net worth of around $123 billion, according to Forbes.

According to Vogue, Anant, who now leads Reliance Industries’ energy vertical, and Radhika, who is a director at Encore Healthcare, (her parents Viren and Shaila Merchant founded Encore Healthcare.) first met through mutual friends during a leisurely drive in 2017.

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their sangeet ceremony in Mumbai, India, on July 5, 2024

“That first meeting just sparked something special between us, and it wasn’t long before we started dating,” she told the publication.

They pair attended school in the United States, Anant at Brown University, while Radhika attended New York University. After six years together, Anant proposed in 2023 at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, a holy Hindu site on the banks of the Banas River.



