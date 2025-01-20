Billionaire wealth on the rise, says Oxfam, warning of 'aristocratic oligarchy'

Climate activists and other protesters at a demonstration against the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, 19 January 2025.

As global elites arrive in Davos for the annual World Economic Forum, the global advocacy group Oxfam reported that billionaires' wealth increased three times faster in 2024 than the previous year, and it warned of an emerging “aristocratic oligarchy” with enormous political clout, primed to profit from Donald Trump’s presidency of the United States.

"Trillions are being gifted in inheritance, creating a new aristocratic oligarchy that has immense power in our politics and our economy," Oxfam International said in its traditional annual pre-Davos report on the super rich.

"The crown jewel of this oligarchy is a billionaire president, backed and bought by the world's richest man Elon Musk, running the world's largest economy," said the charity's executive director Amitabh Behar, referring to the Tesla and X owner who helped to bankroll Trump's campaign.

Musk and the world's two other richest men - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, whose Meta empire owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - will be at Trump’s inauguration in Washington Monday, when the World Economic forum kicks off at Davos in the Swiss Alps.

ADVERTISEMENT

None are expected be among the 3,000 attendees at Davos, where Trump - who attended the forum twice during his first term - will make an online appearance later in the week.

Calls to 'dismantle the new aristocracy'



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

World's richest one percent made over $40 trillion in a decade, says Oxfam

Climate activist Thunberg hits out at 'self-interested elite' at Davos

Global elite flock to extravagant Indian wedding of billionaire Ambani's son