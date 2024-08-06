'Billions' and 'David Makes Man' actor Akili McDowell, 21, charged with murder

Akili McDowell in 2019. The actor, who starred in "David Makes Man" and "The Astronaut Wives Club," has been charged with murder.

"Billions" and "David Makes Man" actor Akili McDowell has been arrested for murder.

McDowell, 21, was charged Thursday after authorities allege he fatally shot a man in a Houston apartment complex's parking lot, according to The New York Times and the Associated Press.

According to arrest records viewed by USA TODAY, the actor is also charged with theft of property valued at more than $100 but less than $750.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Harris County sheriff's office, McDowell's lawyers and rep for comment.

The Harris County sheriff's office said on July 20, deputies found 20-year-old Cesar Peralta unresponsive with gunshot wounds after a call came in about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the outlets. Witnesses told the authorities that Peralta had been in a fight with another man when the shooting occurred. The other man fled on foot after, the outlets report.

McDowell is currently in custody on $400,000 as of Tuesday, according to arrest records. The actor's court date for the murder charge is set for Oct. 9.

Who is Akili McDowell?

The actor played Savion Williams on the Showtime drama "Billions" across two episodes in Season 5, according to IMDb. He also played the titular character in the OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) series "David Makes Man," which follows a child prodigy who grew up in poverty in South Florida. The series lasted two seasons, from 2019 to 2021.

McDowell's other acting credits include the 2015 crime thriller "Criminal Activities" starring John Travolta and Michael Pitt as Young Isaac, the 2015 ABC limited series "The Astronaut Wives Club" as Zavier Gibbs, the 2018 Trinity Broadcast Network series "Chase the Lion" as a young George Washington Carver and the 2024 crime drama "The Waterboyz" as Drew.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Billions' actor Akili McDowell, 21, charged with murder