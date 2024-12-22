'The bills don't stop just because it's Christmas'

Janet (left) gratefully receives a bumper Christmas delivery from Tim Needham from the Armthorpe Food Support group [Simon Thake]

While for many Christmas is a time of excess, filling the fridge with treats and spoiling our nearest and dearest, for some it is a time of stress and sacrifice.

According to the Trussell Trust more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels were delivered to people in the UK between April 2023 and March 2024, and the festive holidays do not bring an end to the need.

In Armthorpe, a large village to the east of Doncaster, dozens of volunteers are busy packing food parcels for struggling households.

Each year the Armthorpe Food Support Group go the extra mile, filling the packages with festive treats and gifts on top of the usual household staples.

The community centre has been turned into a hive of activity, with long trestle tables piled high with everything from stocking fillers to joints of gammon.

The group have even roped in players from the Doncaster Knights rugby league side for extra help.

Armthorpe Support Group has over thirty regular volunteers who deliver food parcels to the community every week. [Simon Thake]

Julie Outhwaite, who volunteers every week, is working her way through a long list of instructions.

"We have a list here with the family details and ages of the children," she said.

"There's presents for boys, different ones for girls, all for different ages.

"Each family gets a huge amount; pork pie, cheese, a box of biscuits, everything you like at Christmas."

Members of Doncaster Knights, like Connor Davidson, regularly help out with the foodbank at Christmas. [Simon Thake]

Among those to benefit from the bumper packages is Janet.

As a single mum with two teenagers, both with special needs, and a younger son with breathing problems she said she has to make sacrifices.

"My little-un has asthma, but trying to keep the house warm 24/7 so he doesn't always get breathless just can't be done.

"I have to limit the heating to when he gets up and when he comes back from school."

Tim Needham is charged with delivering the much-needed parcel to Janet.

Dressed in his special festive jumper he is struggling to see over the piles of shopping bags and gifts in his boot.

"It is about bringing joy. If people need support and help, it's our privilege to help and spread some Christmas spirit," he said.

As he hands over the gifts to Janet she is visibly delighted.

"My lad unwrapped a hoodie last year and he still wears it. He loves it," she said.

"I was embarrassed to ask for this two years ago. But I'm so glad I did. I'm so grateful for all this."

'These are our neighbours'

Chris Broadhurst-Brown is the co-ordinator for Armthorpe Support Group [Simon Thake]

During the past year Armthorpe Food Support Group has delivered packages to nearly 1,500 households.

Chris Broadhurst-Brown is co-ordinating efforts at the hall, organising individuals, steering them to where they can find specific groceries, handing out shopping lists and making sure her troops have tea and mince pies.

"People in poverty were hit disproportionately by inflation, they are struggling to survive, it's all about day-to-day feeding families," she said.

"We don't means test here, we make it as simple and unobtrusive as possible.

"I tell our volunteers all the time, be kind and non-judgemental. These are our neighbours."

She said the group has more than 30 regular volunteers, but that number almost doubles around Christmas.

Connor Davidson, who plays for Doncaster Knights, is currently out injured but has spent the morning lugging an impressive number of bags into cars ready for deliveries.

"It's the least I could do," he said.

"At the end of the day we're a community club. These people pay our wages."

Ann (right) has been receiving support from the group for a number of years [Simon Thake]

Back on the road, Tim is on his fourth delivery of the morning.

Ann, a widower has been using the service for years and has a Christmas card ready for when he arrives.

"It's about consistency, recognising a friendly face. If we need to we can refer on to other agencies," said Tim.

Ann comes to the door wrapped up in a couple of fleeces.

"It's a big help this. It means, we'll have a nice Christmas," she said.

"Since my husband died, I still have to pay the mortgage. The bills don't stop. I only put the heating on to have a bath, otherwise we wrap up warm."

Back at the hall the trestle tables are nearly empty after the efforts of the team, but Chris Broadhurst-Brown is still bustling around.

"We're nearly there. I just need to see if anything's gone wrong, but I feel slightly relieved," she said.

"I'm thrilled with the volunteers, they've done such a fabulous job."

Finally happy in the knowledge that their job is done she says the team, who normally gather on a Thursday, will have next week off.

"I don't think we'd get enough volunteers on Boxing Day.

"But we've looked after people though. This'll see them through."

