Bills elevate LB A.J. Klein from practice squad ahead of playoff game vs Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills elevated linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Andy Isabella off their practice squad Saturday, a day before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional round playoff game.

The Bills also released punter Matt Haack from their practice squad in a move that indicates Sam Martin has been cleared to play. Buffalo signed Haack as insurance after Martin hurt his left hamstring attempting to run down a blocked field goal in a 31-17 playoff-opening win over Pittsburgh on Monday.

Klein’s elevation comes with starting linebacker Terrel Bernard’s status uncertain due to a right ankle injury sustained against the Steelers. Klein stepped in for Bernard and led Buffalo with 11 tackles.

He’s an 11-year veteran who was considering retirement before being signed to the Bills' practice squad two weeks ago. Klein is particularly familiar with the Bills' defense, having spent parts of the previous three seasons in Buffalo.

Isabella was elevated for a second straight week to add depth at the receiver position with starter Gabe Davis already ruled out because of a knee injury.

The Bills filled Haack’s spot on the practice squad by re-signing defensive tackle Eli Ankou.

