Bills Mafia Smash Table at Crazy Tailgate Party

A Buffalo Bills fan jumped through a table at a party outside their team’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on October 6.

The Buffalo Bills won the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans 14 – 7.

Buffalo Bills fans have made a tradition of table slamming at their tailgate parties, see here, here and here.

The practice reached the point of satire when a father went viral for initiating his newborn daughter by gently reenacting a table slam with her.

The destructive pregame festivity was banned in an effort to “curb excessive drinking prior to games,” local media in Buffalo, New York, reported in September 2018, citing police. Credit: beautiful baby boy via Storyful