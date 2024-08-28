Billy Baldwin Goes After RFK Jr.’s Family History in Brutal Diss

Actor Billy Baldwin took inspiration from the classic 1988 United States vice presidential debate between then-Democratic nominee, Sen. Lloyd Bentsen of Texas, and then-Republican nominee Senator Dan Quayle, to criticize RFK Jr. on Tuesday.

The political scion’s family legacy has become a recurring theme between Baldwin and his former friend.

“Bobby... I served with your father. I knew your father. Your father was a friend of mine. Bobby... you’re no Robert Kennedy,” Baldwin, 61, wrote. His fiery words come days after he unleashed on the former independent 2024 presidential candidate for endorsing Donald Trump. Baldwin included a photo of Bentsen in the post.

Baldwin referenced the 1988 debate—which became its own political lexicon in the years after—where Bentsen smacked down his opponent after Quayle likened his experience to John F. Kennedy.

“I have far more experience than many others that sought the office of vice president of this country. I have as much experience in the Congress as Jack Kennedy did when he sought the presidency,” Quayle said at the time, only to be met with raised eyebrows and a shaking head by Bentsen.

“Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy,” Bentsen said in response.

Actor Billy Baldwin gets together with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a reception following a screening of the movie “Memento.” Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Baldwin and Kennedy had been pals for decades before Baldwin began to publicly denounce Kennedy. The timeline of their relationship breakdown is unclear, though Baldwin, the younger brother of actor Alec, called out Kennedy last April. He predicted the campaign would be “over in weeks” while criticizing Kennedy for his alleged adultery during his marriage to second wife, Mary Richardson, a friend of Baldwin’s. Richardson died by suicide in 2012 in the midst of the couple’s divorce.

On Sunday, Baldwin took to X again with more context.

“We were friends,” Baldwin wrote. “I loved his politics. His speeches inspired me. We were neighbors. Our kids were friends. We carpooled the kids to school for a few years.”

But, the actor added, he had now “completely” disavowed and dissociated himself from Kennedy.

