Billy Bob Thornton backs his crude oil 'Landman' character, except for one 'Bama diss

Billy Bob Thornton knew that starring as oil company crisis-management specialist in "Landman" was never going to be a glam job.

Thornton, 69, inhabits the role of foul-mouthed Big Oil fixer Tommy Norris in the Paramount+ series from executive producers Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, based on Wallace's 2020 "Boomtown" podcast that chronicled the impact of the historic West Texas oil boom. Getting into the character means more than getting his hands covered in crude, and it shows.

"I look older in 'Landman' than I do in real life," says Thornton, whose Norris contrasts with his fashionable ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter). "Tommy barely combs his hair, never shaves. He's always a mess with dirt on his hands and face."

For Thornton, it's a powerful introduction to the Sheridan-verse (which includes "Yellowstone" and "Tulsa King"). The actor, who spends much of his time touring with his band The Boxmasters, lives a much quieter Hollywood life with his wife of 10 years, Connie Angland, than during his days with ex Angelina Jolie (they were married from 2000-03).

The "Bad Santa" star and Oscar-winning screenwriter (for 1996's "Sling Blade") spoke to USA TODAY about "Landman" (Episode 3 streams Sunday).

Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris in "Landman."

Question: You wear Tommy Norris' jeans real low on the hips, which instantly feels West Texas. How do you navigate that look?

Thornton: It's low, and it's more pronounced with the shirt tucked in. And I've got no ass. I really don't. George Carlin would say, "He's a guy who needs to wear two wallets to have an ass." Ali (Larter) was always pulling my pants up on set. Every day, she'd go, "Babe, come here." And she would literally come grab them and pull them up.

Ali Larter as Angela Norris and Billy Bob Thornton as ex-husband Tommy Norris in "Landman."

Tommy often barks at critics of his Big Oil profession and lifestyle. Are you concerned about wading into politics by playing this crude character?

If somebody gets on Tommy, he'll defend how he makes his living. That's why he goes on these rants. But if they discover a way to make cars and airplanes run on water, these oil guys will get into the water business. These business guys just want to make money. The show isn't pro or con; it shows the good, the bad and the ugly of the oil business. But everything's politicized. If I made a movie about Jack the Ripper, and the Jack the Ripper actor was awesome, it doesn't mean people like Jack the Ripper. We're supposed to look at this as a piece of entertainment.

We can all back Tommy demanding his change from the bartender in Episode 1 because tip culture is out of control, right?

And if you're well-known, you've got to tip even more. Because there are literally magazine sections talking about tipping and like, "This guy is cheap." So I've even given a 100% tip before. My wife is like, "We will go broke if you keep doing this." But I don't want to end up in some magazine.

You work with Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller, the wife of oil company owner Monty (Jon Hamm). Was it an "Indecent" reunion, in the 1993 movie sense?

I did two scenes in "Indecent Proposal" playing this guy called Day Tripper. I was there for six weeks, mostly on call, and then they cut one of the scenes out. But I got to know Demi and Bruce (Willis, Moore's then-husband) real well, and Demi always brought the kids to the set. Then I worked on three movies with Bruce. We were always pretty close.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in "Landman."

You're from Arkansas, so you know Tommy's F-bomb declaration against the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide is going to raise some hackles.

It's one line I had to say, and I was like, "Dadgummit." I've always liked (former Crimson Tide head coach) Nick Saban, and I've followed Alabama even though I'm an Arkansas Razorback fan. I love people in Alabama, and our band is really popular there. I hope they understand this is only a TV show. Let's not get carried away.

"Landman" really goes after Pop-Tarts, even comparing eating the highly processed breakfast pastry to smoking. What's this about?

There's all kinds of stuff you could have for breakfast. But what's a Pop-Tart? It's this thing that barely has anything in the middle with this bread stuff around it.

You're so anti-Pop-Tart.

I'm not anti-Pop-Tart. I love them. But I don't eat them. I don't eat any processed food.

"Landman" is a dirty job and Billy Bob Thornton has to do it playing oil company fixer Tommy Norris.

Tommy's frequent drink of choice is Michelob Ultra, which is the frequent butt of his jokes. Is this odd product placement, or a natural choice?

I don't think about product placement. But that's an interesting question, because I've seen other shows with products where the whole idea behind their use is being criticized. Of course, I'm not drinking Michelob Ultra while filming. Whatever it is I'm drinking, it's 90% water. So I'm fully hydrated.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billy Bob Thornton on new show 'Landman' oil politics and Demi Moore