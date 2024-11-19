Billy Bob Thornton Says He Wears Women's Jeans Because He Has 'Bird Legs': 'I Like a Nice Fit'

The actor just got very candid about his wardrobe in a new interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Getty(2) Billy Bob Thornton reveals why he likes to wear women's jeans

The secret to Billy Bob Thornton’s cool style is a pair of nice-fitting women’s jeans.

In a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show which aired on Nov. 19, the Oscar winner, 69, said that he likes to wear a slimmer fit when it comes to his pants — and for him, that means shopping in the women's department.

“The reason I don't like to wear men's jeans is because they're all too baggy. I've got bird legs and it just feels like I'm in a tent. I like a nice fit and they fit great with boots,” said the Landman star.

The dad of four also happened to be wearing a pair of women’s black Levis’ jeans, disclosing that he wears a size 6.

“Size 6? I couldn't get my right butt cheek in those,” joked Drew Barrymore.

Courtesy Billy Bob Thornton appears on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

Thornton has been photographed with jeans on and off the red carpet many times, making the timeless piece his signature since the 1990s.

At the 1996 premiere of Sling Blade, he went full denim-on-denim in a light-wash trucker jacket and straight-leg jeans. When attending the 1999 Film Critics Association Awards, he wore a cheetah-print button-down shirt with denim bottoms.

Ron Galella/Getty Billy Bob Thornton (left) and Bill Paxton (right) Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards in 1999

At the recent Landman premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, he opted for a more understated pair of slim-fitted jeans with cowboy boots, a plaid shirt, black coat and hat.

Thornton’s latest role in Landman, a Paramount+ drama series, sees him as Tommy Norris, an oilman who is always looking out for his daughter Ainsley.

Dave Benett/WireImage Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter attend the UK Screening of "Landman" on November 8, 2024 in London, England.

During a screening of the series, the actor revealed how creator Taylor Sheridan wrote the show with him in mind after he agreed to hop on a flight to Fort Worth to film two cameo scenes in 1883 over the course of two days.

Up next, Thornton will present at the 2024 CMA Awards on Nov. 20. Simone Biles, Jeff Bridges, Katharine McPhee, Carly Pearce and more stars will also take the stage during country music’s biggest night, hosted by Lainey Wilson, Lucky Bryan and Peyton Manning at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

