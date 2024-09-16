Billy Crudup Reveals His First Thoughts After Emmys Win: ‘Don't Throw Up, Kiss My Wife’ (Exclusive)

The actor was supported by his wife Naomi Watts as he scored big for his role as Cory Ellison in 'The Morning Show' at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Billy Crudup with his award at the 2024 Emmys

Billy Crudup had wife Naomi Watts on his mind as he picked up his Emmy Award on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the Apple TV+ Emmys Party following the 2024 Emmy Awards, The Morning Show star, 56, opened up about what was going through his head when he first heard he'd won the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

“Don't black out, don't throw up, kiss my wife,” the actor jokingly tells PEOPLE. When asked if he was able to manage those three things, Crudup replies, “Yep!”

Watts, 55, who was also nominated for her role in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, tells PEOPLE she just felt “pure excitement” for her husband.

“I was very proud of him and he works really hard on this character and loves the material and so I just felt really happy for him,” she shares.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Related: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Look Loved Up and Glamorous in Their 2024 Emmys Date-Night Looks

As for what it meant to have his wife’s support, Crudup tells PEOPLE, “What can I tell you, man? It's f---ing awesome.”

"At this point in my career, to get the opportunity to play a character like this, that people respond to, and test the limits of my ability, it's really rare," he adds of his win. “All of my friends are actors. I know how rare it is, so I feel grateful that I'm in the middle of my life and can appreciate this kind of chance.”



Crudup triumphed for his portrayal of UBA president Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series, marking the second time he's picked up an Emmy for the role after he won the same award in 2020.

The actor beat out his Morning Show costars Jon Hamm and Mark Duplass for the gong, along with Shōgun's Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira, The Crown’s Jonathan Pryce and Slow Horses' Jack Lowden.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Related: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Hold Hands on Date Night in L.A. Ahead of 2024 Emmy Awards

Giving his wife a shoutout in his acceptance speech, Crudup said, "This is an incredible honor. Thank you all. I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated. And she starts businesses, too. So nice to be by her side."

The actor closed out his speech by giving his children a mention. "This process has been incredible for me and I hope everybody else who is involved knows how much it means to me, so thank you all," Crudup added. "And also 'Hi' to the kids. I know you're watching wherever you are."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Erin Simkin/Apple TV+ Billy Crudup and Greta Lee in 'The Morning Show'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crudup shares son William Atticus Parker, 20, with his ex Mary-Louise Parker, while Watts shares sons Kai, 15, and Sasha, 16, with ex Liev Schreiber.

He and Watts married in a courthouse ceremony in June 2023 in New York City before saying "I do" again in Mexico City this June surrounded by family and friends.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.